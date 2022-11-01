Previous
The cup someone gave me by gq
Photo 1153

The cup someone gave me

It has the forget me nots my daughter just really loved.
When I use this cup or mug it makes me things good things of her. I miss her.
Lovely smoothie in the cup today.
Diana ace
It is a beautiful cup, I also like what you have in it.
November 17th, 2022  
