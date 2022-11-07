Previous
At the Park by gq
Photo 1156

At the Park

he came to speak to a grade 10 class and I listened for a little bit.
those crosses each has a name and age on it.
one 19 year old and many 20 year olds... in the rows of crosses. so so young to give their lives.
