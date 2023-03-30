Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1172
Love Stone
She is 7 and she loves collecting.
Course I had to get it for her.
Especially when she says she wants it for a gift for someone.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
0
photogq
@gq
1175
photos
89
followers
151
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th March 2023 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
love
,
gift
,
grey
Valerie Chesney
ace
So lovely..
April 10th, 2023
