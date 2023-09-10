Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1231
Game of Chess
Her rules.
I think she knew them pretty good but I did not.
I kept wanting to play checkers.
She won.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
photogq
@gq
1233
photos
83
followers
148
following
337% complete
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
10th September 2023 7:26am
Tags
chess
,
game
Walks @ 7
ace
Tells the story nicely
September 13th, 2023
