Game of Chess by gq
Photo 1231

Game of Chess

Her rules.
I think she knew them pretty good but I did not.
I kept wanting to play checkers.
She won.
10th September 2023

photogq

@gq
337% complete

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Tells the story nicely
September 13th, 2023  
