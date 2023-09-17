Sign up
Previous
Photo 1240
Finally
Usually they say it is done on coffee but didn't ask this time and she did this.
Cute. Made my day happy.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Tags
smile
,
tea
,
hot
,
drink
,
chai
,
latte
