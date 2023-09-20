Sign up
Photo 1245
Time for a Friend
She met me after her work was done...a hot drink and a bite to eat...just what I needed in this hectic day...my birthday.
Cleaning out my dad's condo.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
20th September 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
friend
,
chai
,
latte
,
september
