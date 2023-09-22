Previous
Next
Guess How Many by gq
Photo 1247

Guess How Many

My friend took me for a late birthday brunch. I watched this guy eat and talk to his phone camera set up.
Later our server told us the number of waffles he ate from the all you can eat waffles in the menu. Shocking.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

photogq

@gq
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise