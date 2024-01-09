Sign up
Photo 1281
First real Snow
So glad I have people in place to help out.
Driveway cleared and sidewalk cleaned.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
photogq
@gq
1287
photos
79
followers
145
following
352% complete
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Views 3
3
1
365
Camera Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken 9th January 2024 2:02pm
snow
,
winter
,
january
Walks @ 7
ace
A doable amount of snow
January 16th, 2024
