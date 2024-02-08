Sign up
Photo 1296
Tables set for after the service for my uncle...
He liked blue and cars and trucks and yard work and ice cream.
He did not like dandelions or having a messy vehicle.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
0
0
photogq
@gq
1297
photos
78
followers
145
following
355% complete
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th February 2024 12:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
table
