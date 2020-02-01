Previous
Some Strong Beech branches. by grace55
Some Strong Beech branches.

It is a very gusty day with a lovely blue sky.
These strong Beech branches are full of interesting patterns and shapes.
1st February 2020

grace55

@grace55
