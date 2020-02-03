Previous
The Parish Church and Spring beauty. by grace55
Photo 1532

The Parish Church and Spring beauty.

A cold, windy, blue skied Monday here in Rishton.
The lowly Spring flowers are coming along at a seasonal pace in the church garden.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity.
