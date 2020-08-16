Previous
A Starling gathering. by grace55
A Starling gathering.

Unusually, the flock of neighbourhood starlings have been twittering on the chimney tops all day.
It is like a family celebration as they sound happy.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

grace55

grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
