Holy Icons and flowers Rishton. by grace55
Photo 1657

Holy Icons and flowers Rishton.

Feast Day of Mary Queen of Heaven
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

grace55

I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity.
