Arthur McKenzie Whitebeard by grace55
Photo 2099

Arthur McKenzie Whitebeard

This is a portrait of our dearly loved Arthur, who is 17 years old and has been with us since 2012.
He was being fed in my friend's garage as a stray. She already has two cats. He is affectionate and wonderfully gentle natured.
