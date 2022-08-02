Previous
Apples by grace55
Photo 2348

Apples

These lovely apples are growing in the fruit area of the community food growing project. It is a converted park and has been successful for many years as a space for growing fruit, flowers and vegetables.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

grace55

