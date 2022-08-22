Previous
Close up of a pink rose at The Esplanade. by grace55
Photo 2368

Close up of a pink rose at The Esplanade.

As we inch toward the end of August, it is a joy to relish the roses at The Esplanade in Rishton. They are beautiful fragrant old roses that survived the heatwave and just keep on flowering..
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
