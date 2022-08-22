Sign up
Photo 2368
Close up of a pink rose at The Esplanade.
As we inch toward the end of August, it is a joy to relish the roses at The Esplanade in Rishton. They are beautiful fragrant old roses that survived the heatwave and just keep on flowering..
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
grace55
@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
2368
photos
13
followers
11
following
