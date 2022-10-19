Saint Charles Borromeo Closed Church.

This sad looking closed Catholic Church is worth a photo. It was where the once vibrant Church could celebrate the normal human moments of life. The Holy Eucharist. The seven Holy Sacraments.

Holy Mass.

No more.

It needs several Catholics, a vast number, to ask for a Catholic functioning Church to meet their religious needs, before there is any realistic hope of it being re opened.

A priest would be required too. They are small in their number sadly.

Prayers are sometimes not answered in the way we hope.

It is all up to God ultimately.

The sadness and loss can only be fully realised if you know what it means to see the decline and dispersion of those who were participants in this once well loved and well connected parish.

A sad sign of these evil times.