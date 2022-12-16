Previous
Next
Snow and our neighbourhood. by grace55
Photo 2482

Snow and our neighbourhood.

Zero degrees and dangerously frozen on some pavements and streets.
Great care is needed, even in our narrow small concreted garden, to tend to the wild birds.
Take good care everyone.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise