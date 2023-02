Hens.

The Feast Day of Saint Walburga.

The Feast Day of Saint Ethelbert of Kent.

The sun is beautiful and there is a blue sky. The temperature is 6c but it is raw and very cold.

My walk this afternoon took me to see the hen pen. I do not know how they cope in this cold weather but they seemed to be in good spirit.

The snowdrops and daffodils were looking lovely in the neighbourhood gardens.

