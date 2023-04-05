Previous
Strange markings on a tree in the Church garden. by grace55
Photo 2587

Strange markings on a tree in the Church garden.

The Church is planned for demolition. The garden has been a wonderful consolation during an unspeakably terrible time.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

grace55

