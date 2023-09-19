Previous
Praying sunflower survives. by grace55
Photo 2743

Praying sunflower survives.

After weathers of many kinds this seriously much loved sunflower is in doors, in the conservatory to stop it rotting in the rain.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

grace55

