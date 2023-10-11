My precious sunflower

A short tribute to a brave sunflower.

I planted the sunflower seed too late and therefore that alongside some harsh and changeable weather and temperatures, meant the plant faced serious challenges.

I persevered and so did the seed of the sunflower plant. We overcame white mould on the big sunflower leaves, using a spray of tap water and 2 tablespoons of white vinegar.

I could not be more thankful the dear little flower is still alive and beautiful.

The lesson is try to plant seeds if possible at the right time and with Churchillian determination try to support plants in the diverse changeable climate, if that is sensible in your situation.

