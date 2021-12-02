the fifth horseman

It's not common knowledge but most well read scholars will confirm that there are indeed five Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are War, Famine, Plague, Death and Slightly Peculiar.

Slightly Peculiar has only ridden out with the other four on one occasion, at the very beginning of the First Apocalypse, however it soon became apparent that he just wasn't taking things seriously and had an annoying habit of stopping for a cup of Dilmah at the most inopportune moments, so the Four decided to strip him of any active responsibilities and to this day insist that he only participate in any further Apocalypes's's's as an observer, and even then from a distance.

As an aside, there are Apocalypse's's's every day - in fact just last week M'Bongo Tchlacka, Fourth of the name and Chosen Ruler of his people, the Bongongo Tribe, had a very personal Apocalypse when Desdemona, his seventh wife, in a fit of jealously hit him over the head with a cast iron fry pan just as Sthula'ong, his second wife shot him in the back with an arrow after a short and decidedly chaotic argument over the installation of a heat pump in the second yurt from the left.

Slightly Peculiar has since changed his name to Earnest Fotheringay and runs a small but reasonably unsuccessful firm in Greater London as a Private Inflatable Toy Inflater. His favourite is the unicorn as it has two places to sit and tastes like cheap candy.