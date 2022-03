oh look, it’s one of those

This is called “Outfall” and it’s a viewing platform over Marine Parade, the extremely dangerous beach and associated coastline at Napier in Hawkes Bay, on the East Coast of Aotearoa New Zealand’s North Island (Te Ika-a-Maui) .

Due to the extremely inclement weather and high seas last week while we were there this is as close as we could get, and even then I’m leaning across the barrier in an embarrassingly awkward manner.