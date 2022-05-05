Previous
Next
inside the Green Dragon @ Hobbiton by graemestevens
Photo 2260

inside the Green Dragon @ Hobbiton

At the end of the tour we were lucky enough to be offered an ale at the Green Dragon, and as it’s brewed on site who am I to refuse?
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise