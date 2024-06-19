Sign up
Previous
Photo 2402
respect my authority
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
5
3
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
13
5
3
365
E-M10MarkII
19th June 2024 1:19pm
Public
portrait
mask
selfie
“self
portrait”
@graemestevens
“gas
mask”
fiveplustwo-authorityfigure
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Would hate to come across you in this guise late at night!
June 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Yes sir!
June 19th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Is it wrong that I read that out in Cartmans voice...
June 19th, 2024
Christina
ace
Ruling by fear? What happened to being kind?
June 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
If I met a man with no bottom half..... I think I would dial 111!
Very clever edit! As usual!
June 19th, 2024
365 Project
close
Very clever edit! As usual!