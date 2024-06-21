Previous
recognition by graemestevens
recognition

I was recognised in town today by a fellow 365er - I really need to up my disguise game I think. I’m much more enjoyable as a concept rather than something that actually exists…
Annie D ace
you mean you're real? Have you tried glasses like Clark Kent? I think the newspaper might draw more attention :)
June 21st, 2024  
