Photo 2408
narcissist
oh look, a selfie selfie…never thought I’d see the day
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
0
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2408
photos
173
followers
160
following
7
1
365
E-M10MarkII
27th June 2024 2:48pm
Tags
camera
,
mask
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
,
“gas
,
mask”
,
fiveplustwo-psychology
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Looking good!
June 27th, 2024
