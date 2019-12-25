Previous
Cryptomeria Christmas by gratitudeyear
Cryptomeria Christmas

Our Christmas tree is a cryptomeria cut from the yard this year. It looked a lot better once we decorated it.
25th December 2019

Mitzi

@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
