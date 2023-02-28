Previous
Sanded Chest by gratitudeyear
Photo 2178

Sanded Chest

My new (old) cedar chest had chipping veneer so I scraped it off (no fun) and sanded it down. Now it is ready for primer and paint.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
