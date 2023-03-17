Previous
Goth Nightstand by gratitudeyear
Photo 2192

Goth Nightstand

In preparation for the Goth Flea Market in Atlanta this weekend, I have been painting this night stand.
Mitzi

ace
@gratitudeyear
Georgia-based social worker who takes a lot of pictures of cats.
