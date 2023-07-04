Previous
Falling to pieces by guttersnieprebecca
Falling to pieces

I was a 365 member back in 2012 and was a founding member of 5+2 and Project X. Did 365 for many years. Now I am back to enjoy it differently. Post a photo at the beginning of the week and play with editing of it throughout the course of the week.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

guttersnieprebecca

☠northy ace
Welcome back! Love what you’ve done here 😁
July 3rd, 2023  
guttersnieprebecca
@northy It's nice to be back. With new toys ;) excited to see what you've all been up to.
July 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Welcome back Rebecca, such a cool photo
July 3rd, 2023  
