Previous
2 / 365
Falling to pieces
I was a 365 member back in 2012 and was a founding member of 5+2 and Project X. Did 365 for many years. Now I am back to enjoy it differently. Post a photo at the beginning of the week and play with editing of it throughout the course of the week.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
3
1
guttersnieprebecca
@guttersnieprebecca
I was a 365 member back in 2012-2018 and was a founding member of 5+2 and Project X. Now I am back to enjoy it...
2
photos
2
followers
8
following
0% complete
1
2
☠northy
ace
Welcome back! Love what you’ve done here 😁
July 3rd, 2023
guttersnieprebecca
@northy
It's nice to be back. With new toys ;) excited to see what you've all been up to.
July 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Welcome back Rebecca, such a cool photo
July 3rd, 2023
