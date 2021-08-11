Previous
1967 Volkswagen Bus by handmade
Photo 993

1967 Volkswagen Bus

Note the split front windshield, nice two tone paint job
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

@handmade
Snapshot photos from California and Texas. This is a shared account to provide variety and fun to both contributors and viewers.
