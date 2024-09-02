Previous
Reflected Sailing by hannahcallier
142 / 365

Reflected Sailing

The sailing vessel (and crew) reflected in our skippers (and old friend) sunglasses.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

BostonBird

@hannahcallier
Hi, I have always loved photography but never really found the time or motivation away from holidays to really explore it. I recently enrolled in...
41% complete

