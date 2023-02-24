Previous
20230224_213903 by hannas
55 / 365

20230224_213903

A choir singing in front of the church. It's been one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. Lots of Ukrainian families here in Finland, hoping for a better future.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
