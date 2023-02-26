Previous
Next
IMG_20230226_222046 by hannas
57 / 365

IMG_20230226_222046

Very cold today, - 20C and windy. He didn't mind. Could have played in the snow forever.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise