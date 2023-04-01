Previous
Next
IMG_20230401_095025_edit_727107621034711 by hannas
91 / 365

IMG_20230401_095025_edit_727107621034711

I was walking on the lake this morning with my dog. The harbour is now empty, but not for long. The sun feels warm 🙂
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Hanna Sivonen

@hannas
I'm 42 years and living in central Finland with my family. (Husband, three teenagers and a dog) This is the first time I'm trying this 365 project.
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise