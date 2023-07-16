Previous
July 16 2023 by happysorceress
July 16 2023

Breakfast for dinner - cinnamon rolls, diner-style pancakes, buttermilk biscuits, orange & nutmeg flavored Challah French toast.
Happy Sorceress

@happysorceress
