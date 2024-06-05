Sign up
Photo 5065
Jun 5 2024
Ravioli filled with sun-dried tomato, smoked mozzarella, mascarpone, roasted garlic & Asiago, served with a balsamic cream sauce & toasted pine nuts.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Happy Sorceress
@happysorceress
5065
photos
1
followers
0
following
5058
5059
5060
5061
5062
5063
5064
5065
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
Taken: 5th June 2024 7:14pm
Tags
pasta
,
cheese
,
dough
,
tomato
,
cooking
,
garlic
,
ravioli
,
balsamic
,
pine nuts
