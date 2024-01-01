Sinking boat at Emsworth harbour by happyteg
Sinking boat at Emsworth harbour

On a gloomy day at Emsworth, we spotted this little boat sinking whilst walking our German Shepherd, Honey, on our 32nd Anniversary.
20 minutes later it was gone leaving just 3 coloured bouys marking the spot!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
