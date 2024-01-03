Previous
The old and the new by happyteg
3 / 365

The old and the new

Rain has stopped and a chance to enjoy a woodland walk with Honey. The textures on the log complimented by the moss made it very tactile
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Terry Gibson

@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
