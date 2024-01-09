Previous
Next
Blacknest Golf Club by happyteg
9 / 365

Blacknest Golf Club

Braved the soggy course and squelched round! Might as well have joined the ducks. Doubt if they were any wetter!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise