Previous
Sweets of yesteryear jigsaw by happyteg
38 / 365

Sweets of yesteryear jigsaw

Hooray! Puzzle completed. Interesting to see the confectionery of a bygone era.
Particularly, as some of the packets haven't changed in 50 plus years!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise