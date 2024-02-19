Previous
Millie by happyteg
49 / 365

Millie

A dear labrador who has coped with issues since I first met her on my morning walk over 9 years ago. Lovely to see and stroke her again. Still miss my Casper who we lost 2 years ago aged 13
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise