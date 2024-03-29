Previous
Honey on Barton Headland by happyteg
86 / 365

Honey on Barton Headland

Glorious day with Honey waiting patiently as ever!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

