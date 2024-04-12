Sign up
Rhododendrons at Ramster Gardens
Ramster Gardens, Chiddingfold, at this time of year, is simply an amazing array of Camellias, Rhododendrons, Primroses and Bluebells, set in wonderful natural gardens, with a woodland walk past the lake. For us, its Heaven on Earth!
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Terry Gibson
ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
Tags
nature
