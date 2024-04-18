Previous
Pheasant checking out my golf swing at Worldham!! by happyteg
103 / 365

Pheasant checking out my golf swing at Worldham!!

Apparently he wasn't impressed, as he turned his back and walked off, having checked I didn't have a shotgun!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Terry Gibson

ace
@happyteg
I'm an Octangerian with a zest for life. I live in Surrey in the UK. I can still play a good game of golf, love...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise