Hayling Donkey Sanctuary Tea Cabin
Hayling Donkey Sanctuary Tea Cabin

We've been very involved in the Sanctuary for 7 years now. It's gone from 2 ramshackle stables to a fabulous Sanctuary for 30 donkeys.
Latest addition is the new tea servery along with lovely home made cakes!
Terry Gibson

