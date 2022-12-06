Previous
Next
Jingle Bells, no Rocks by heftler
52 / 365

Jingle Bells, no Rocks

Most of the year, the candleholder is filled with rocks. But for a short time, the bells, the bells.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Mark

ace
@heftler
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is really beautiful, Mark. Love the glow, the pov and comp and the purple.
December 6th, 2022  
Mark ace
Thanks, @shutterbug49! This was a fun one to compose, and those lights are already coming in handy.
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise