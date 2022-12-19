Sign up
65 / 365
Keen Keens
New pair of boots I needed to photograph for a review. Some Keens I'm /keen/ on, you could say. Fresh out of the box, and back in from a walk in the snow.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Mark
ace
@heftler
84
photos
9
followers
4
following
17% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th December 2022 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
